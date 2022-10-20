The Sword Issue Statement Announcing Breakup

The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise.

The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Cronise reveals in his statement that he felt that everything he wanted to say and do with the band creatively "has been said and done," so he felt the time was right to move on. His full statement can be read below:

Hello friends, I find it my duty to inform you that, after much contemplation, I have reached the difficult conclusion that it’s time to bring The Sword’s long and storied career to a close. When I started the band back in 2004, I could’ve only hoped for the successes we’ve enjoyed, and I consider myself extremely lucky to have been able to do it for a living for almost two decades. In that time everything I ever wanted to say and do with The Sword creatively has been said and done, and so the time has come for me to move on to other endeavors. Thanks to everyone who’s ever come to a show, bought our albums and merch, and supported us over the years. Thanks to everyone who’s teched, tour managed, done sound, or sold merch for us. Thanks to all the bands who’ve taken us on tour and to all the bands we’ve taken on tour. Thanks to the promotors and venues who booked us and let us play. Thanks to the producers and recording engineers who worked on our albums and to the labels that released them. Thanks to Josh our booking agent and Mark our business manager, whom we are glad to count as friends. And most of all thanks to my bandmates, Kyle, Bryan, Jimmy, and Trivett, for having faith in me and allowing me to realize my vision. You dudes are true legends. It's been a helluva journey. Now it’s time for the next chapter... — John D. Cronise

As for that next chapter, Cronise has yet to reveal his next move musically. So stay tuned.

Revisit some of the band's material below.

The Sword, "Freya"

The Sword, "High Country"

The Sword, "Used Future"