What was the best time in The Sword's career?

Frontman John D. Cronise shared his thoughts on that topic as he sat down with Full Metal Jackie for a chat on her weekend radio show.

One of the great and perhaps surprising experiences of 2025 is having The Sword back on the touring circuit after seemingly shutting down the band for good in 2022. But not only is the band back, but they're revisiting one of their most beloved albums Warp Riders in full on their current run.

That got Jackie inquisitive about the era of the group that J.D. looks most favorably upon.

"I'd say probably Apocryphon (2012). That was I think our highest-charting record or at least maybe it was at the time. I would say that would have been the golden era of the band," he shares, adding that it was one of the first times in the band where they were able to comfortably enjoy the fruits of their labor.

That said, he says the band is also in a good place today and adds that no matter when life gets in the way, "We've always got The Sword."

Within the chat, J.D. speaks about the decision to reactivate the band and how that process went, his thoughts on what it feels like revisiting Warp Riders and presenting the concept album in the way it was intended and he gives us a tease about potential new music.

It's Full Metal Jackie and I am so happy to welcome back J.D. Cronise of The Sword. After shutting things down in 2022, the band is back playing shows in support of Warp Riders' 15th anniversary. The Sword actually started playing some dates last year. J.D., what got you on board to revisit the band?

Well, a number of factors. [It was] just kind of life stuff. It's hard to put it into a few words. But it just seemed like time and I think we all felt the same way.

it took a little while, though, I will say. It was about a year and a half ago where we put the wheels in motion, so it took a little while to get going. But we're glad to to be back.

The Sword, "Tres Brujas"

Having the benefit of time is a wonderful thing. In preparing for these shows, it's probably given you a chance to pull up some material you haven't thought about in years. In looking back on this album, are there specific things you love about this album? And likewise, are there things that you would do over if you were to put this record together in 2025?

In a way, I think that's kind of how we're gonna present it, 'cause we'll be playing the record in its entirety. It's the reason for doing this ultimately is to celebrate the 15th anniversary, but because this is a concept album, it's supposed to sort of tell a story and we never have played the whole thing in order live. So it just seemed like a a good thing to do.

But that being said, we're doing the whole thing plus bonus tracks which at least one of them was originally intended to be on the album and kind of got cut and relegated to being a bonus track. So it's kind of like the full thing, sort of director's cut, if you will.

It's Full Metal Jackie, J.D. from The Sword with us. Back in 2022, when you stepped away from the band, you spoke of not feeling you had anything left to say. In many ways, that has put the cap on the first era of the band. Does having that conversation with the fans back then now kind of give you a clean slate creatively for anything you may do recording wise with the band?

To some degree, I think. With me, I always have to be moving forward and trying new things and trying to push it a little bit, even though at the end of the day it always ends up sounding like The Sword or sounding like something I wrote.

But that being said, I still try to push things forward and explore new territories as much as possible. That's still what we hope to do moving forward.

J.D., as the band was only gone a short while, did that time give you a new perspective on the group, the music and your legacy? And is there a different feeling being up there with the guys or a different vibe from the crowd now that it looked like The Sword were done just a couple years ago?

Not really. At least, I wouldn't say that yet. But the shows we've been playing with my bandmates, it's kind of just like riding a bike, where it's very easy to just get back into the groove of that sort of thing.

We're all very comfortable playing together. At this point, ceasing operations, as you put it, that was never any kind of personal issues amongst us. We've always gotten along really well. And that continues now. It's pretty easy for us to get on a stage and play a show. It's easier than a lot of things.

I know the Warp Riders album's getting the focus right now, but I'm gonna ask, in looking back at the band's career, is there a period of time that you can look back and say, "That's about as good as it gets for the band"? Was there a time where everything just clicked on both personal and professional levels and you look most fondly upon in reflecting on the band's career?

I'd say probably Apocryphon (2012). That was I think our highest-charting record or at least maybe it was at the time. I would say that would have been the golden era of the band.

And what, what do you remember the most from that timeframe?

It was not just a different time in the band. It was a different time in the world and in music in general.

I was just sort of enjoying the the fruits of our labors, so to speak. We had done a lot of touring and putting out records for a few years and we got to a place where we were all doing pretty well and it was good.

I mean, it's still good. It's good now, but life got in the way a little bit for some of us. But we've always got The Sword.

The Sword, "The Hidden Masters"

J.D, with the band back playing shows, there will naturally be interest among fans if something more is coming with new music. Is that something you've discussed and is there anything that's been inspiring you to write lately?

We're working on new material, for sure. Nothing specific inspiring it other than just the fact that there hasn't been any for a long time. I don't know if we'll be debuting any new material on these tours. It's possible.

But there'll definitely be new stuff coming soon. As far as releases, I have no idea. But we can at least know that there is something in the works that will be coming.

That's great news. J.D., do you now see this as your primary creative outlet moving forward? Are there things you'd still like to do at some point musically outside of the band?

Oh, absolutely. There kind of always has been. But there's still a lot of stuff to do with The Sword as well.

I would love to do other projects, collaborate with people and stuff. I've worked a little bit with people outside The Sword, but not very much and I'd definitely like to do more of that.

Thanks to J.D. Cronise of The Sword for the interview.