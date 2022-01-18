Clutch are ready to let it rip in 2022. On Tuesday (Jan. 18), they announced back-to-back headlining North American tours for the spring.

As if that weren't enough, the influential Maryland stoner rock band will bring along a different pair of hard-hitting metal and rock acts on each trip.

Joining Clutch on 19 stops across the U.S. and Canada starting in March are sludge metal icons Eyehategod and English rockers Tigercub. Clutch pick up again in late April with an additional 19 North American concerts supported by Texas metal quartet The Sword and singer-songwriter Nate Bergman.

Clutch recently celebrated their 30th anniversary with the archival "Vault Series" and the livestream concerts Live From the Doom Saloon. The group's latest album, Book of Bad Decisions, came out in 2018.

See all the spring Clutch tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 21) at clutchontour.com.

Clutch, Eyehategod + Tigercub Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 16 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

March 18 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore

March 19 – Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club

March 20 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

March 22 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

March 24 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory

March 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 26 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewhouse

March 28 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

March 29 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

March 31 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway

April 1 – Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

April 2 – Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theatre

April 3 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

April 5 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

April 7 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Ave.

April 8 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

April 9 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Events Ctr

April 10 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Clutch, The Sword + Nate Bergman Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 27 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

April 29 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ H. Beach Casino

April 30 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

May 1 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theatre

May 3 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

May 4 – London, Ontario @ Music Hall

May 6 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

May 7 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monore

May 8 – Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live

May 10 – Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

May 12 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cains Ballroom

May 13 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

May 14 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

May 15 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

May 17 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Mill & Mine

May 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 19 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 21 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Bike Week

May 22 – Richmond, Va. @ The National