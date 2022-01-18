Clutch Announce Dual Tours for 2022 With Stellar Metal Lineups
Clutch are ready to let it rip in 2022. On Tuesday (Jan. 18), they announced back-to-back headlining North American tours for the spring.
As if that weren't enough, the influential Maryland stoner rock band will bring along a different pair of hard-hitting metal and rock acts on each trip.
Joining Clutch on 19 stops across the U.S. and Canada starting in March are sludge metal icons Eyehategod and English rockers Tigercub. Clutch pick up again in late April with an additional 19 North American concerts supported by Texas metal quartet The Sword and singer-songwriter Nate Bergman.
Clutch recently celebrated their 30th anniversary with the archival "Vault Series" and the livestream concerts Live From the Doom Saloon. The group's latest album, Book of Bad Decisions, came out in 2018.
See all the spring Clutch tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 21) at clutchontour.com.
Clutch, Eyehategod + Tigercub Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
March 16 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
March 18 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore
March 19 – Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club
March 20 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre
March 22 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
March 24 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory
March 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 26 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewhouse
March 28 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom
March 29 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre
March 31 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway
April 1 – Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre
April 2 – Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theatre
April 3 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
April 5 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
April 7 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Ave.
April 8 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
April 9 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Events Ctr
April 10 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Clutch, The Sword + Nate Bergman Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
April 27 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
April 29 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ H. Beach Casino
April 30 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
May 1 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theatre
May 3 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
May 4 – London, Ontario @ Music Hall
May 6 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
May 7 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monore
May 8 – Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live
May 10 – Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
May 12 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cains Ballroom
May 13 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
May 14 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
May 15 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
May 17 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Mill & Mine
May 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
May 19 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 21 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Bike Week
May 22 – Richmond, Va. @ The National