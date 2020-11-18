Clutch to Release ‘Weathermaker Vault Series’ Covers + Re-Recordings Set

Clutch have been keeping fans occupied over the past year with a series a digital releases under the Weathermaker Vault Series moniker. Now the band is putting together this series of cover songs and re-recordings in one complete set, which will arrive on Nov. 27.

“This Clutch release is unique in that we chose to record some of our favorite songs by artists that have provided us with inspiration over the years as well as re-record some Clutch Classics,” states drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. “Hitting the studio this way was great to keep our recording chops up as well as celebrate some music that has meant so much to us as fans and musicians.”

The series started in the summer of 2019 with new offerings coming approximately every six weeks. Over time, nine songs were issued and to complete the set on the round number of 10, the group is adding a Spanish language cover version of "Algo Ha Cambiado," a hard-rocking shuffle written by the legendary blues-rock guitarist Norberto Napolitano affectionately known as Pappo of the pioneering Argentinean blues metal band Pappos Blues.

The album will arrive on CD and 12" vinyl, with a special Opaque White colored vinyl following in early 2021. Check out the track listing and artwork below.

Clutch, The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. I Track Listing:

Weathermaker Music

01. Passive Restraints

02. Electric Worry

03. Run, John Barleycorn, Run

04. Evil

05. Fortunate Son

06. Algo Ha Cambiado

07. Spacegrass

08. Precious And Grace

09. Smoke Banshee

10. Willie Nelson