A lot of rock songs have been covered during televised singing competitions lately, with the Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels" being the most recent effort. The Voice contestant Jordan Matthew Young delivered a strong performance of the 1990 track earlier this week.

Young took on the Black Crowes during The Voice's Knockout Round against Ethan Lively, who sang country singer Travis Tritt's "Help Me Hold On." The rasp and southern twang in Young's voice makes his cover sound pretty close to the Crowes' version, and his long hair makes it look like he could actually be a member, too.

At the end of both performances, each of the judges — Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and John Legend — evaluate and provide feedback, and then finally pick a winner for the round.

They picked Young this time. Rock 'n' roll prevails!

Another rock song that was recently featured on a vocal talent show was Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," which was performed by 16-year-old Casey Bishop. However, a few weeks ago she did her own rendition of "She Talks to Angels" as well.

The Voice - Jordan Matthew Young Sings The Black Crowes' 'She Talks to Angels'