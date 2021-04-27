The Voice contestant Savanna Woods delivered a chilling rendition of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" on NBC's The Voice Monday night (April 26). It's the second time this month that the band's 1994 mega hit has been covered on a vocal competition.

Woods, who is on Kelly Clarkson's team on the show, started the song off with a very light, Amy Winehouse-esque vocal style. Once she hit the chorus, she soared into a raspy upper register that evidently blew the judges away.

The contestant has previously done the Cranberries' iconic "Zombie" and Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" on the show, so she obviously leans a bit more on the rock side. She sang the former of the two during her audition, where Clarkson described her style as "a creepy kind of vibe" and her voice as if "Patty Griffin and Nirvana had a baby."

We'll see where this Soundgarden cover takes Woods. Her performance came as part of a four-way knockout between vocal competitors to see who would advance to the next round and the winner was not expected to be revealed until The Voice's next installment.

"Black Hole Sun" was also featured during an episode of American Idol earlier this month, sang by 16-year-old Casey Bishop, who seems to be the one carrying the rock torch on that show.

Savanna Woods Sings Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" on The Voice