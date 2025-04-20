The Who Rehire Drummer Zak Starkey, Townshend ‘Take[s] Responsibility for Some of the Confusion’

Last week, Loudwire reported on The Who’s “dismissal of drummer Zak Starkey, who had been a touring member of the band for 29 years.” Now, it looks like the band have had a change of heart, as The Who have rehired Starkey and Townshend has taken “responsibility for some of the confusion” regarding the situation.

What Townshend Said

Yesterday (April 19), founding guitarist/vocalist Pete Townshend announced Starkey’s return on the group’s official website and across social media, writing: “News Flash! Who Backs Zak! He's not being asked to step down from The Who. There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily.”

Townshend continued:

Roger [Daltrey, founding vocalist] and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line up and he has readily agreed. I take responsibility for some of the confusion. Our TCT [Teenage Cancer Trust] shows at the Royal Albert Hall were a little tricky for me. I thought that four and a half weeks would be enough time to recover completely from having a complete knee replacement. (Why did I ever think I could land on my knees?) Wrong! Maybe we didn’t put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with. Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologised. Albeit with a rubber duck drummer. We are a family, this blew up very quickly and got too much oxygen. It’s over. We move forward now with optimism and fire in our bellies. As for Roger, fans can enjoy his forthcoming solo shows with his fabulous drummer, Scott Devours, who it was rumoured might replace Zak in The Who and has always been supportive of the band. I owe Scott an apology for not crushing that rumour before it spread. He has been hurt by this. I promise to buy him a very long drink and give him a hug. Pete Townshend

19 April 2025

You can see his full post below:

Naturally, most fans are happy about the news, with one person on X cheering: “So happy to hear that Zak is staying with The Who! He's such a vital part of their sound and energy on stage.” Elsewhere, though, another follower shared: “I think Zak should have told them to stick it. It's not an apology and Roger was completely unprofessional. Zak's a top tier drummer and they're claiming he was sloppy which is rubbish.”

One person who’s clearly overjoyed about Starkey’s return is, well, Starkey, as he shared Townshend’s post on Instagram while remarking: “V grateful to be a part of the who family Thanks Roger and Pete xx.”

So, it looks like all’s well once again in the Who camp.

READ MORE: Zak Starkey Shares First Official Comments After Getting Fired by The Who

Why Starkey Was Initially Let Go

On April 16, Loudwire wrote that Starkey (who’s the son of lovable Beatles percussionist Ringo Starr) was let go “following reports of a dispute with . . . Daltrey that became public during the band’s recent performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall.”

You see, The Who played the iconic London venue twice last month for the aforementioned Teenage Cancer Trust. A Who representative called the split “a collective decision” before adding that Daltrey and Townshend “have nothing but admiration for [Starkey] and wish him the very best for his future.”

Yet, another source called the split “a little acrimonious to say the least,” and during a performance of “The Song Is Over” on March 30, Daltrey stopped the song and declared: “To sing that song, I do need to hear the key, and I can’t. There’s no pitch here. I’ve got is drums going ‘boom, boom, boom.’ I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry, guys.”

You can see that clip below.

Thus, it seems as if Starkey’s “overplaying” led to the Who firing him.

On April 17, Loudwire reported on Starkey’s official statement of feeling “surprised and saddened” by the news.

He elaborated:

I’m very proud of my near thirty years with The Who. Filling the shoes of my Godfather, ‘uncle Keith [Moon]’ has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me. In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running. After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do? I plan to take some much needed time off with my family, and focus on the release of 'Domino Bones' by Mantra of the Cosmos with Noel Gallagher in May and finishing my autobiography written solely by me. Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run and I wish them the best.

How do you feel about what’s been happening between Townshend, Daltrey and Starkey, though? Let us know!

Also, The Who have a slew of shows coming up in England, Italy, Scotland and elsewhere through the start of August. You can see all the dates and grab tickets here.