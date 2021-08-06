‘This Is Gwar’ Documentary Reveals Premiere Event

Bohabs! You'll want to make your way to Austin, Texas this fall as the new documentary This is GWAR is set to premiere at the city's Fantastic Fest.

While an official date has yet to be announced, it has been revealed that the GWAR film will premiere during the festival's week of activity, which runs Sept. 23-30.

The feature documentary is packed with interviews with band members, both past and present, as well as peers and friends of the group that include Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera and Ethan Embry. The movie also promises never before seen footage of late legendary frontman Dave Brockie (aka Oderus Urungus).

Let There Be GWAR author Bob Gorman said about the upcoming film, “The story that emerges shows the trials and tribulations of GWAR. The founders of this band deserve credit, and that perspective is in there, but it also follows the story of those who have lived with the band and sought to keep it alive these many years.”

This is GWAR is being directed by Scott Barber, with producers Tommy Avallone and Josh Goldbloom.

In other GWAR news, the band will embark on their Scumdogs 30th Anniversary tour this fall, with support from Napalm Death, Eyehategod and Madball on select dates. Get touring and ticketing info right here.