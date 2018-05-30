Chevelle and Three Days Grace With Loathe Are Coming to Your City!

It's Chevelle and Three Days Grace with special guest Loathe - Coming to a city near you!

Get in on the Loudwire Presale: Wednesday, May 31 at 12PM ET - Thursday, June 1 at 10PM ET.

Password: LW3DGC

The general on sale starts this Friday, June 2 at 10AM local time.

Chevelle / Three Days Grace / Loathe Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 08 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 09 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 12 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 14 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ The Rose Music Center
Sept. 17 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Showroom
Sept. 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sept. 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theater
Sept. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Sept. 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Sept. 26 – Nampa (Boise), Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 28 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live
Sept. 29 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Oct. 02 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 03 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct. 04 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 06 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 07 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

