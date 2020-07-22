Three Days Grace Rock Up Cover of Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’

Three Days Grace have once again plucked a popular alt-rock favorite and given it a heavier makeover, this time taking on Gotye's monster 2011 single, "Somebody That I Used to Know."

For Three Days Grace version, the play a bit with the unique instrumentation of the original, starting off some strumming guitar and an increasing bass presence in the verses, then jolting off the page with heavy guitars in the chorus. Add in some electronic key work that really seals the deal at the end of the song, and Three Days Grace definitely put their own stamp on the track.

Singer Matt Walst says, "The first time I heard 'Somebody That I Used to Know' I got goosebumps! This has only happened to me a few times in my life. I remember listening to it over and over and just being happy. Music releases a mood enhancing chemical in the brain that can set good moods and peak enjoyment. Music is truly the best drug!"

The track comes along with a visually striking video directed by Mike Filsinger that features the members animated in black and white, performing on a movie theater screen. You can watch the video below.

This is not the first time Three Days Grace have gone the covers route between records, taking on Phantogram's alterna-hit "You Don't Get Me High Anymore" ahead of releasing their Outsider record.

"Somebody That I Used to Know" propelled Gotye's career into the spotlight, with his Making Mirrors album earning the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. The song itself, with an assist from Kimbra, was a chart-topper on the Alternative Songs and Billboard Hot 100 Songs charts and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the entire year of 2012. The track was also certified eight times platinum in the U.S.

If you like what you hear of Three Days Grace's Gotye cover, you can pick up "Somebody That I Used to Know" here.

Three Days Grace, "Somebody That I Used to Know" (Gotye Cover)

Gotye, "Somebody That I Used to Know"