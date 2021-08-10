Till Lindemann’s 100,000 Euro NFT Includes Art + Dinner in Moscow

Rammstein's Till Lindemann has partnered with digital brokers 'twelve x twelve' to offer a limited series of NFTs, which include pieces of art as well as the opportunity to have dinner with the singer in Russia's capital city of Moscow. The price? Only €100,000, or, roughly, a little over $117,000.

A total of four different NFTs are up for purchase.

The tiered pricing ranges from €299 (a visual art piece with Till Lindemann in the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia — limited to 299), €999 (a different visual art piece of the singer in the aforementioned location — limited to 99), €5,000 (special edition of a visual art piece variant from that location — limited to 20) and €100,000 (unreleased one-shot music video for the orchestral version of Lindemann's "Beloved Town" and dinner with Lindemann in Moscow with cost coverage for flights, accommodation and visa for both the buyer and one companion — limited to 10).

The most expensive option, which includes dinner with the frontman for one of the world's biggest bands, must be redeemed by Aug. 22 of this year. Once the purchase has been made, further instructions will then be unlocked.

Scope out the NFTs up for grabs at the 'twelve x twelve' NFT marketplace.

If every available NFT sells out, it will come to a total of €1,288,302, which is the equivalent of about $1,510,212.

See examples of the NFT art available in the 'twelve by twelve' Instagram post below. Swipe left to see all of the images.