Till Lindemann Can’t Stop Making Porn and Fans Ain’t Mad About It

We’re starting to think Till Lindemann has an obsession with sex. The newest video from Rammstein’s frontman is yet another porno, which you can watch uncensored for £1.99 on a German adult site.

Already approaching a million views in just one day and filled with positive comments, Lindemann’s new video for “Platz Eins” is an orgy of decadence and horror, starring Till Lindemann and collaborator Peter Tagtgren (Hypocrisy / Bloodbath).

Fans certainly remember Rammstein’s insane video for “Pussy” back in 2009, along with NSFW Lindemann videos for “Fish On” and “Knebel.” This one, however, leaves the most uncertainty to-date on whether Till has edited himself into XXX scenes or actually participated in them. Either way, “Platz Eins” is creepy and titillating, as female actors wear death masks of Till.

The full porno flick is available via Visit-X and can be purchased for for £1.99, though the site also makes customers choose a top-up amount. If you’re not in the mood for shelling out cash, the censored version of “Platz Eins” can be watched below.

Lindemann’s sophomore album, F&M, was released in November 2019, hitting No. 1 on the German album charts.