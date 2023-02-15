Tim Aymar, the lead vocalist who sang in the power metal band Pharaoh and contributed vocals to late Death founder Chuck Schuldiner's progressive metal side project Control Denied, has died at 59, according to statements from the bands and a report by Metal Storm.

In addition to his time in Pharaoh and Control Denied, Aymar also performed with acts such as Angband, Xthir13n, Advent of Bedlam, Vicious Cycle, Psycho Scream, Triple X and 313.

"We are very sorry to share the awful news of the passing of Pharaoh's one and only singer, Tim Aymar," Pharaoh said on Wednesday (Feb. 15) in a social media post. "Tim has meant so much to so many people, whose hearts are suddenly flooded with sadness but also memories of his life and music."

The group added, "We look forward to sharing some of our own memories when the right time has come. Until then, we are joined in sorrow and gratitude with all of Tim's family, friends, fans, and fellow musicians."

Death's official Facebook shared, "It is with deep sadness that from several sources it would appear that Tim Aymar has passed away. Our deepest and most sincere condolences to his friends and family."

Pharaoh's latest album, The Powers That Be, emerged in 2021. Hear some Pharaoh and Control Denied songs below. Loudwire sends condolences Aymar's family, friends and bandmates.

Pharaoh, "Lost in the Waves"

Control Denied, "Consumed"

Pharaoh, "I Am the Hammer" (Live)

