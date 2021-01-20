Times of Grace (Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach + Adam Dutkiewicz) Share First Music Clip in 10 Years

Times of Grace, the collaborative side project of Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz will release their long-awaited sophomore album in 2021. It's been a full decade since their debut dropped and now a clip of brand new music serves as the official teaser for what's to come.

The Hymn of a Broken Man, Times of Grace's first record, came out in 2011, one year before Leach officially rejoined Killswitch Engage following the departure of singer Howard Jones. For fans, it was a joyous moment as they were finally able to hear Leach and Dutkiewicz working together again for the first time since Killswitch's seminal 2002 effort, Alive or Just Breathing, was released.

For years, both the singer and guitarist openly discussed the likelihood of new music, ensuring fans progress was being made despite the snail-like pace everything seemed to move at as the years went by. Things became more concrete when Leach professed in 2018 that the group were mid-way through tracking a whopping 21 new songs, nearly double the amount Dutkiewicz said he had demoed the year prior.

"This record was born from a dark place," said Dutkiewicz of the first record. "Both Jesse and I going through difficult times, me being in a hospital bed having emergency surgery on tour and Jesse going through difficult times within his life... Lying in a hospital bed, I focused on writing music in my head instead of dwelling on all the negative things."

Leach then expressed his gratitude toward all who have supported Times of Grace throughout the years as the band has served as an outlet for troubling, negative emotions.

The video ends with a nod to what's to come as it transitions away from reflective pieces and into a monstrous new riff off the yet-to-be-named album. Take a listen below.

Times of Grace — Comeback Teaser Video