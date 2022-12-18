Todd La Torre Says Queensrÿche’s 2023 U.S. Tour Will Feature Rare + Never-Before-Played Songs
Earlier this month, Queensrÿche announced the dates and supporting acts for their 2023 U.S. headlining tour (in support of their newest record, Digital Noise Alliance). In a new chat with The Metal Voice, vocalist Todd La Torre – who joined Queensrÿche in 2012 – revealed that the upcoming concerts will feature a fair amount of rarely performed and/or never-before-played material.
La Torre appeared on the show last Thursday (Dec. 15) to discuss the second half of The Metal Voice’s "Top 10 Best Metal Albums of 2022” (which included Digital Noise Alliance). In the midst of his conversation with hosts Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon, La Torre shared some insights into what fans can expect from the setlist of next year’s shows [via Blabbermouth]:
We're gonna play a nice handful of songs from ['Digital Noise Alliance'] and the last three records. And then I think we're talking about doing some pretty deep cuts that have never been done since the beginning of the band and maybe something that hasn't been done for sure at least maybe since I joined the band. And then you'll have a few staple songs, but I'm pretty sure that this setlist is gonna be really for the diehards that follow everything we do, because you're gonna have a huge chunk of my era with the band being played. If you [think] you're just gonna get a lot of the old stuff that we kind of usually play, a lot of that stuff is not gonna happen on this tour. So I'm looking forward to it.
Unsurprisingly, La Torre also spoke about Queensrÿche’s supporting line-up: ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and Trauma (also via Blabbermouth):
We have Marty Friedman as direct support, which I think people will really dig, 'cause it's kind of a more rare sighting to see him over here. So I'm really looking forward to that. And then we also have the band Trauma, who's first on the bill. For those that don't know, that was the band that Cliff Burton was in before he joined Metallica. So they have a brand new record out called 'Awakening' that I've been listening to. It's really good.
You can check out the full video below, as well as view the official poster and list of tour dates for Queensrÿche’s 2023 U.S. Tour.
Queensrÿche’s Todd La Torre Discusses The Metal Voice’s “Top 10 Best Metal Albums of 2022”
Queensryche, Marty Friedman + Trauma Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
March 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live
March 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
March 5 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
March 7 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
March 9 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes
March 10 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
March 11 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
March 12 – Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda
March 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee
March 16 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
March 17 – El Cajon, Calif. @ House of Blues
March 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
March 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
March 24 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
March 25 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Knuckleheads
March 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
March 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave
March 29 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
March 31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Hall
April 1 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
April 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
April 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Hall
April 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater
April 7 – Boston, Mass. @ Palladium
April 8 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount
April 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
April 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
April 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
April 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
April 16 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live