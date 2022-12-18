Todd La Torre Says Queensrÿche’s 2023 U.S. Tour Will Feature Rare + Never-Before-Played Songs

Earlier this month, Queensrÿche announced the dates and supporting acts for their 2023 U.S. headlining tour (in support of their newest record, Digital Noise Alliance). In a new chat with The Metal Voice, vocalist Todd La Torre – who joined Queensrÿche in 2012 – revealed that the upcoming concerts will feature a fair amount of rarely performed and/or never-before-played material.

La Torre appeared on the show last Thursday (Dec. 15) to discuss the second half of The Metal Voice’s "Top 10 Best Metal Albums of 2022” (which included Digital Noise Alliance). In the midst of his conversation with hosts Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon, La Torre shared some insights into what fans can expect from the setlist of next year’s shows [via Blabbermouth]:

We're gonna play a nice handful of songs from ['Digital Noise Alliance'] and the last three records. And then I think we're talking about doing some pretty deep cuts that have never been done since the beginning of the band and maybe something that hasn't been done for sure at least maybe since I joined the band. And then you'll have a few staple songs, but I'm pretty sure that this setlist is gonna be really for the diehards that follow everything we do, because you're gonna have a huge chunk of my era with the band being played. If you [think] you're just gonna get a lot of the old stuff that we kind of usually play, a lot of that stuff is not gonna happen on this tour. So I'm looking forward to it.

Unsurprisingly, La Torre also spoke about Queensrÿche’s supporting line-up: ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and Trauma (also via Blabbermouth):

We have Marty Friedman as direct support, which I think people will really dig, 'cause it's kind of a more rare sighting to see him over here. So I'm really looking forward to that. And then we also have the band Trauma, who's first on the bill. For those that don't know, that was the band that Cliff Burton was in before he joined Metallica. So they have a brand new record out called 'Awakening' that I've been listening to. It's really good.

You can check out the full video below, as well as view the official poster and list of tour dates for Queensrÿche’s 2023 U.S. Tour.

As for tickets, you can grab them here.

Queensrÿche’s Todd La Torre Discusses The Metal Voice’s “Top 10 Best Metal Albums of 2022”

Queensryche, Marty Friedman + Trauma Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

March 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

March 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 5 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 7 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

March 9 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes

March 10 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

March 11 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 12 – Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda

March 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee

March 16 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 17 – El Cajon, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

March 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

March 24 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

March 25 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Knuckleheads

March 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

March 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave

March 29 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

March 31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Hall

April 1 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

April 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

April 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Hall

April 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

April 7 – Boston, Mass. @ Palladium

April 8 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount

April 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

April 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

April 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 16 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live