Tom DeLonge Confirms Existence of New Box Car Racer Music

In 2002, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker spun off from Blink-182 a side band called Box Car Racer. Their debut album was well received and yielded a pair of singles, but after the album cycle, the group was shelved in 2003 ... until now. Late last year, DeLonge and Barker seemed to tease something new was afoot with Box Car Racer and during a chat on the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast, DeLonge confirmed that there is a new Box Car Racer song that's done, but has yet to be released.

“Travis [Barker] and I recorded a new Box Car song,” the rocker matter-of-factly admitted. “We did it a couple of years ago.”

According to DeLonge, the track has been "floating around" on "someone's computer," and that there was initially an idea to release it last year. When pushed about the vague nature of the song's existence, DeLonge laughingly offered, "We did it. It's there. It's not floating around. It's on our two computers, our phones. I don't know. It's in the fucking cloud. Tim Cook has it."

DeLonge noted that given the 20th anniversary of the first Box Car Racer album is on the horizon next year, it seems like things are lining up for the song's eventual arrival.

“Yes, we are gonna put this out and it’s probably perfect timing now that we’re at that anniversary,” he admitted. “We didn’t right now because I had this big release coming up and I had to focus on finishing it,” he further explained, alluding to Angels and Airwaves’ new album, Lifeforms.

The initial self-titled Box Car Racer peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart in 2002, yielding the charting singles "I Feel So" and "There Is." Guitarist David Kennedy was third member of the band upon its initial release, while the group added bassist Anthony Celestino during touring, but it has not been revealed who is part of the modern day recording lineup aside from DeLonge and Barker.

