Tom DeLonge Has a Theory About Those East Coast Drone Sightings

Blink-182 co-vocalist and UFO enthusiast Tom DeLonge has weighed in after multiple drone sightings were reported in New Jersey and surrounding states over the last few weeks.

DeLonge, who has devoted time to the study of UFOs through his company, To the Stars and even had the Pentagon acknowledging published videos initially shared by To the Stars in 2020, has offered some insight on what East Coasters may be viewing.

What Tom DeLonge Said About the East Coast Drone Sightings

In an Instagram post, DeLonge served up his theory on the sightings. "The drones that are being discussed, can hover for six hours, and then disappear once they are spotted. This is why it’s been hard to get facts from any U.S. Agency. Some of them can even move into the ocean, and then back up to the air. Which is called 'transmedium travel.' A very hard thing to do."

He also shared a 1965 document from the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in his Instagram post and claims that the sightings "seems like it's a repeat of exactly what happened in the '60s."

"There is a good chance that these things could potentially be 'mimicking' other aircraft, and this even happened more recently in situations at Skinwalker Ranch years ago when it was being studied the US Gov under BAAS and AATIP… and again, also decades ago in the 60s," says DeLonge.

He concludes, "It’s all something to consider, and although we don’t have all the facts yet, we do know that UFOs play with 'mimicry' and that has been known for quite some time. Why? To get us to notice them without a major freak out? Who knows… but well, we are noticing nonetheless."

About the Drone Sightings

According to the Associated Press, there have been reports on local news and social media of drone sightings, primarily focused around the state of New Jersey. Politicians in Connecticut and New Jersey have reached out to current President Joe Biden asking for answers. Additional sightings have taken place in New York, Massachusetts and Virginia as well.

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and law enforcement officials have stated that the drones don't appear to pose a threat to public safety. The FBI and several agencies have asked for videos, photos and any other information that witnesses might have as they continue investigations into the sightings.