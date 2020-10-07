If you followed Blink-182's career, you know that "aliens exist," but Tom DeLonge is ready to bring some "monsters" to life as well. The Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves rocker will make his directorial debut with the upcoming sci-fi film Monsters of California.

According to Deadline, the rocker and UFO researcher will direct the film based off a script that he co-wrote with Ian Miller. The film is being produced by Creepshow producer The Cartel with Striker Entertainment in association with To The Stars Inc.

Casting is already underway with Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Casper Van Diem (Starship Troopers), Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives), Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3) and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek among those signed on for roles in the movie. Newcomers Jack Samson, Jared Scott and Jack Lancaster also star.

The film is a coming of age story that follows a teenager (Samson) and his friends as they investigate the meaning behind a series of paranormal events in Southern California. Eventually, they start to unravel extraordinary secrets that have been held tightly within the U.S. government.

On top of his roles as director and co-writer, DeLonge is a producer on the film and will be writing and performing original music for the film's score.

The story hits home for DeLonge who has expanded his passion for UFO research in recent years. “I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades,” said DeLonge. “It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that lead me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction.”

Production is underway on the film, but the target for release has not been announced.