Tom DeLonge: New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming

You can add Angels & Airwaves to the long list of acts eyeing new music in 2021. The Tom DeLonge-led act recently posted a tease on Instagram with the comment, "New album coming. This is the one."

The tease also featured DeLonge with the wording, "The world is different now. We feel more of us" on the image. Having been in the studio of late, the new tease is a hint that things are progressing well for a release in the not too distant future.

The new album will be the band's first full-length effort since 2014's The Dream Walker, but it's not as though the group has been inactive during that period, issuing a trio of EPs in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

At the top of the year, DeLonge offered, "We are (safely and distantly) back at work putting the finishing touches on our 6th studio album, which we feel is our best yet. If all goes as planned, songs will be ready to roll out this spring. We also have shows planned, so as soon as it’s safe, we will be out playing them!"

Aside from that, DeLonge has teased that he's worked on a song with the working title "DISSCO" and he shared an audio snippet of music on Instagram while calling the new record "epic."

There's also an Angels and Airwaves documentary in the works. Stay tuned to see what 2021 brings for the band.