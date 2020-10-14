Tom Morello Soundtracks ‘No Justice, No Peace’ Short Film on George Floyd’s Birthday

Today (Oct. 14), on what would have been George Floyd's 47th birthday, Brave New Films have come out with a short film titled No Justice, No Peace, featuring a musical assist from Tom Morello. The short spotlights the contrast between the racial injustice in the U.S. and the Trump administration's position on it.

The film utilizes the Morello song "Marching on Ferguson" to provide a soundtrack for the action, which starts with footage of Floyd's murder, includes imagery of protests and news footage surrounding the deaths of Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor and more.

“For too long, people of color have been told when, how and how loud we should use our voices. Silence hasn’t been enough to protect us. Breonna Taylor was silently sleeping when she was murdered. Quiet pleas have not worked. George Floyd pled faintly with the cops as they kneeled on his back until his last breath. This summer, once again, we raised our voices in protest, and the world took notice,” said Morello. “We will not be told to maintain hushed tones about anger, pain and discontent with the status quo. This song and this film are a middle finger to the silence that ‘polite society’ has asked of people in pain. From the streets to the ballot boxes, we will make our voices heard.”

The film ends with the tag line, "Vote like your life depends on it," with nods to the ACLU and Veterans for Peace organizations. In addition, Brave New Films, who created the film short, have started the Brave New Films Action Fund that champions social justice issues through the use of media, education and grassroots volunteer involvement. Learn more here.

No Justice, No Peace (Featuring Tom Morello's "Marching on Ferguson")