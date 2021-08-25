Tom Morello is setting a very specific and somewhat unnerving mood with his latest Atlas Underground release "Driving to Texas" and he's utilized Phantogram duo Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter to achieve that vibe.

Atlas Underground has expanded the musical palette for the guitar great, who has sought to add more electronic music vibe to his rock riffing. But in this case, Morello called up the alt-rock duo for something a little more cinematic in sound, feeling like it could soundtrack a somewhat creepier movie moment.

Barthel's vocals perfectly lilt over the ethereal verses, shifting to a more anthem chorus, before ebbing back to a softer tone as the track continues to unfold. Morello's most noticeable presence comes later in the track with very signature sounding guitar solo. And to boost the vibe of the track, Morello has added a lyric video featuring David Lynch-ian visuals including an anguished silhouetted figure clutching at a glass pane, a ballerina, a corpse painted couple and a queen with a crown deluged with a blood-like substance.

Speaking about the track, Morello stated, “I’d worked with Josh [Carter] from Phantogram on my first Atlas Underground album and I was thrilled when he and Sarah reached out about collaborating on this record. This song is creepy as hell — a dark journey, a struggle for a tortured soul."

Of his own signature moment, the guitarist added, "The guitar solo needed to feel like a vengeful angel who has come down to decide the fate of the protagonist. Will they descend into the abyss or will they find redemption? ‘Driving to Texas,’ really shows the breadth of the music you’ll hear on this record. Sarah has one of the most haunting and beautiful voices of anyone singing today, and Josh’s production is stylistically so fresh and eerie.”

Dig into the song's lyrics below and look for Tom Morello's "Driving to Texas" as part of his The Atlas Underground Fire album on Oct. 15. Pre-orders are being taken here.

Tom Morello Featuring Phantogram, "Driving to Texas" Lyrics

Turn out the light

Close your eyes and count to three

We’re in the dark

Darkness only you and me

You can't escape the path of everlasting flame

The spell was cast the third time that you called my name Believe, believe what I say

I'm driving to Texas

And now isn’t the time

You’ll break this transfixion I'm in a car, corridor of endless trees

Drilling a hole

Memories escaping me

I was alive, I drank the sunlight just like you

I changed my state to replicate the blackness of the blood you drew Believe, believe what I say

I'm driving to Texas

And now isn’t the time

You’ll break this transfixion Don’t wake me up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me up Believe, believe what I say

I'm driving to Texas

And now isn’t the time

You’ll break this transfixion

Tom Morello Featuring Phantogram, "Driving to Texas"