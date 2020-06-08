Questioning Tom Morello about his political knowledge probably isn't the best move. The Rage Against the Machine rocker reminded us of that recently when he highlighted his response to someone who did.

On June 6, Morello tweeted a throwback to a social media exchange between himself and one listener wary of mixing music and politics. It originates from the comments of a 2017 Instagram post. At the time, the interaction made headlines for the musician's swift takedown of the online critic.

"Like shooting fish in a barrel," Morello said last week when reliving the reply. See it toward the bottom of this page.

The person commenting had made a snide comment regarding the Rage Against the Machine guitarist and his consistently outspoken views about the world. "Another successful musician instantly becomes a political expert," was the initial shot taken.

Here's how Morello responded: "One does not have to be an honors grad in political science from Harvard University to recognize the unethical and inhumane nature of this administration but well, I happen to be an honors grad in political science from Harvard University so I can confirm that for you."

The musician's reply gained new steam on Twitter this past week following various musicians' involvement in protests and demonstrations surrounding the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

But as longtime Rage listeners should know, Morello and politics go way back. And not only has the musician carried a commitment to activism throughout his career but, yes, Morello also has a bachelor's degree from Harvard's Committee on Degrees in Social Studies under his belt.

Now testify, Tom.