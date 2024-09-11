Tommy Lee Gives His Wife Brittany Furlan Lee the Cure for Period Cramps

Tommy Lee apparently gave his wife, Brittany Furlan Lee, the cure for period cramps.

Furlan Lee discussed the topic during an episode of the podcast she co-hosts with Brittany Schmitt called This Is the Worst. In a clip shared on the podcast's Instagram in early August, Furlan Lee recalled suffering from cramps when her husband suggested she drink pickle juice.

The Motley Crue drummer told his wife that he learned about the tip on Instagram, which specifically stated that dill pickle juice helps with the pain from cramps.

"I run to the fridge, I drink the dill pickle juice and I'm not even kidding, within five minutes my cramps were at a minimum," Furlan Lee said, adding that she then posted about the remedy on TikTok.

Several doctors commented on Furlan Lee's TikTok video that pickle juice is a common solution for different types of cramps, and that it's frequently given to surfers when they have muscle pains in their legs.

See the podcast clip below.

Pickle Juice for Period Cramps

It's not entirely clear how or why pickle juice is beneficial for cramps, but Healthline mentions that researchers believe the juice triggers certain muscular reflexes when it's consumed. They think that it's the vinegar content, in particular, that helps stop the pain.

How Painful Are Period Cramps?

Medical News Today notes that while many people only have mild discomfort during their period, some evidence suggests that menstrual cramps can be debilitating, and sometimes even as painful as a heart attack.

The pain is especially bad for women with endometriosis, a condition that Furlan Lee disclosed that she has during the podcast clip.