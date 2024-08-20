Tommy Lee Recalls His Experience Drinking Absinthe With Marilyn Manson, First Acid Trip

During a recent podcast episode with Theo Von, Tommy Lee recalled his experience drinking absinthe with Marilyn Manson and his very first acid trip.

Von and the Motley Crue drummer had a two-hour conversation during the episode, and they covered a variety of subjects — but especially mind-altering substances.

First Acid Trip

Lee revealed that he was just 13 years old the first time he experimented with LSD because a girl at his school had it.

"What a fucking trip man, that shit was wild," he said. "And immediately, you do all the shit that you heard you're not supposed to do. Like, 'Dude, whatever you do, do not look in the mirror.' Where's the mirror?"

The rocker noted that he had a poster of Farrah Fawcett in a bathing suit on his wall, and he remembered being completely captivated by it and staring at it for a long period of time.

Drinking Absinthe With Marilyn Manson

Later in the conversation, Von asked Lee if he ever met Manson, and the drummer responded that he did.

"He's a fucking great guy," Lee praised, and then a photo of the musicians together appeared on the screen.

He shared that Manson introduced him to a specific type of absinthe, which is an "overproof liquor" made from a variety of herbs [via Food and Wine] known for its potentially hallucinogenic effects. It also used to be Manson's vice of choice.

"I started hallucinating on this shit," Lee said of the type of absinthe Manson gave him. "It was purple-colored."

Apparently, the musicians engaged in some sort of "ritual" where they melted sugar cubes with fire and let the sugar melt into the liquor. Lee admitted that he hallucinated when he drank it.

See the full episode below.

Why Manson Stopped Drinking Absinthe

During an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in the fall of 2020, while promoting his album We Are Chaos, Manson disclosed the reason he stopped drinking absinthe.

"It clouds the frontal lobe. A lot of people find it to be artistically enhancing, but it also it bends your brain a bit sometimes in a bad way," he explained.

"Where you are convinced that what you're doing is really great when it's just the drug telling you that. That's what I realized a while back. Especially going into this record. But before that."