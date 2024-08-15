Tommy Lee’s Son Brandon Kicked Out of Country Club – Details

Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, reportedly had his country club membership revoked after a recent verbal altercation with a fellow club member on the golf course.

Per TMZ, the incident in question took place at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The dispute occurred when a member who lives near the course spotted Lee driving too close to the green and decided to film Lee to document the violation. Once Brandon spotted that he was being filmed, things reportedly got heated to between the two parties.

READ MORE: Motley Crue Members Share What They Love Most About Each Other

What Was Said About the Incident

TMZ quoted a source who claimed that Lee was staying on the rough and didn't realize he was violating a rule. The source added that it was actually the resident that escalated the situation and was harassing Lee rather than just informing him of the infraction.

However, after the incident, the member sent the video to the country club's board, with the board deciding to revoke Lee's membership after previous complaints against the musician's son over rudeness toward the staff.

TMZ also stated that their source speaking about Lee disputed that there had been previous incidents at the club and that Lee was blindsided when he received the letter revoking his membership.

Lee previously had shared some good times had at the country club, posting photos and video on Instagram after scoring his first-ever hole in one at the course on a Par 3 hole. At the time, he'd been golfing with his father.

"This is the shit that keeps you coming back!! I’ll be chasing the dragon for the rest of my life," said Lee expressing his fondness for the game of golf.