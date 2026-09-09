Congrats are in order as Brandon Thomas Lee, the 30-year-old son of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, recently got engaged.

According to People magazine, Tommy Lee's oldest son recently proposed to Katarina Demetriades on Aug. 29 during a trip to Indonesia. Lee and Demetriades reportedly have a long history, having grown up together in Los Angeles and developed a friendship before they eventually started dating in 2025.

Tommy Lee's Growing Family Tree

With Brandon Thomas Lee now engaged (the ceremony is expected to take place in late 2027), both of Tommy Lee's sons will have found love and a desire to seek a lifetime commitment.

Lee and Anderson's younger son, Dylan Jagger Lee, got married earlier this year to interior designer Paula Bruss.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson became parents to their two sons in 1996 and 1997, starting their family shortly after they wed. It was a brief marriage for the celebrity couple as they split in 1998. That was the drummer's third marriage and he is currently married to social media celeb Brittany Furlan.

READ MORE: The Big Secret Tommy Lee Kept From People in School

Brandon has carved out a career in entertainment, serving as the producer, CEO and Head of Production at And Her Son’s Productions. He previously produced the Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story and also executive produced The Last Showgirl with both projects tied to his famous mother.

Demetriades, meanwhile, is currently exploring a major in philosophy at New York University.

Tommy Lee in 2026

Though the summer of 2026 was notable for Tommy Lee with one son getting married and his other son getting engaged, the musician has also kept his day job going strong. As a member of Motley Crue, the band has been touring of late and will continue their Return of the Carnival of Sins tour through late September.

Remaining stops on the band's schedule include Dallas and The Woodlands in Texas, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Chula Vista, Long Beach, Wheatland and Mountain View in California, West Valley City in Utah and a tour finale Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.

For all dates and ticketing info, visit the band's website.

Below, check out the best song on every Motley Crue album.