Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee is a frequent TikTok user, not to mention the kind of musician who never shies away from speaking his mind. That's why it makes total sense that the drummer recently lampooned Texas Senator Ted Cruz after the politician abandoned his home base for Cancún, Mexico, during the catastrophic winter storm that plagued the Lone Star state this month.

On the video-sharing social network last week, Lee circulated a Cruz-spoofing send-up set to Dirty Heads’ 2017 song "Vacation." The parody takes photos and video of the traveling Cruz and superimposes cartoon Mexican clothing — a sombrero and a serape, in fact — onto the junior U.S. senator's body. It begins with an older clip of Cruz sneezing on camera.

Cruz faced sweeping blowback following his actions last week. Amid a catastrophic energy failure in the state that was caused by the brutal weather, millions of homes — includes Cruz's own — were left without power, many for several days.

But, according to The New York Times, rather than stay in the state he serves during the trying time, the senator accompanied his wife and kids to Cancún last Wednesday (Feb. 17). As images of Cruz in the airport and aboard a plane got out, a backlash followed. The senator quickly returned to Texas alone the next day, claiming he always intended to fly back Thursday.

Plenty doubted Cruz was honest about his plans, however, presuming the senator probably had intended to stay with his family at the vacation spot through the weekend while Texas continued to battle the deadly ice storm. Bolstering that suspicion, Cruz's office declined to comment on his whereabouts for 12 hours following the senator's initial departure.

For his part, Tommy Lee will hopefully hop a jet (or a bus) himself soon. The recently reunited Motley Crue are ready to take the concert stage once again. The band's much-hyped Stadium Tour, initially planned for 2020, is still scheduled to kick off its postponed dates starting this summer.