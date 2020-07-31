Toni Cornell, the daughter of Chris Cornell, continues to show her musical talent, taking part in this weekend's "Lolla2020" livestream singing Pearl Jam's "Black."

With Lollapalooza unable to take place this summer due to the global pandemic, the festivities have shifted online with a host of bands featured with either archived performances or newly recorded and performed pieces being provided for the livestream audience. For her performance, Cornell chose a favorite from one of Lollapalooza's early favorites, Pearl Jam. "Black" was featured on Pearl Jam's breakout album, Ten.

The socially distanced performance finds Cornell playing with stripped back instrumental backing, letting the vocal lead the way on this acoustic rendition.

Other highlights from Thursday's festivities included a backyard Porno for Pyros reunion and performances by Paul McCartney, Metallica, Jane's Addiction, Josh Homme, Tom Morello and more.

Friday's (July 31) performances include Tenacious D, Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra, Lars Ulrich and Metallica among others. Keep up with all of the "Lolla2020" livestreamed performances throughout the weekend and check out the upcoming schedule here.

Proceeds from the virtual festival are going to support the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative and When We All Vote. Learn more and donate here.

Toni Cornell Performs Pearl Jam's "Black"