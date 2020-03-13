Tool ‘Taking Day-to-Day Approach’ With 2020 Tour Over Coronavirus

Fears over the spread of the coronavirus are causing tours to be canceled left and right — with Live Nation and AEG even announcing the pause of all major tours until April. Tool, on the other hand, are taking a day-to-day approach with their tour.

"We are continuing to monitor the evolving situation with Coronavirus and are in continual conversations with local promoters and venues," the band wrote on their Facebook. "The health of our fans, bandmates, crew members and all of those that work in and around the venues is what we are focused on."

Even if the artists do not choose to put off the concerts themselves, officials in certain cities are taking precautions and ordering the cancelation of large-scale events in order to prevent the spread of the virus further. As of now, Tool's March 14 show in Boise, Idaho is still on, but their show in Salt Lake City, Utah two days later has been postponed.

"As for the recently announced North American Spring tour, we are taking a day-to-day approach so please continue to monitor our website (Toolband.com) and social media channels for updates," they concluded.

In addition to their spring tour, Tool are also set to headline the final night of Sonic Temple festival in place of Metallica, who recently had to withdraw from the lineup. See the rest of Tool's dates here, and stay tuned for further updates.

The novel coronavirus was declared a worldwide pandemic on March 11. See the CDC's guidelines for how to stay safe here.