Tool and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will now headline Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, this May.

Metallica were originally scheduled to headline two separate nights throughout the weekend, playing different sets on each night. Unfortunately, the thrash icons have pulled out of the event, but Danny Wimmer Presents was able to recruit two other legendary acts to take their place on the bill.

You can see a statement from Metallica's James Hetfield about the cancelations here.

Tool have been touring since 2019 in support of their latest album Fear Inoculum and just announced more dates earlier today, but this will be the first show the Red Hot Chili Peppers will play as a full band since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the group late last year. They're scheduled to headline Friday night at Sonic Temple, and Tool will play Sunday night. Get tickets to the festival here.

Starting this Friday (Feb. 28), ticket holders for Sonic Temple will have the option to either exchange their passes for a different festival so they can still see Metallica, or can receive a full refund. An email will be sent out regarding details on how to proceed.

Earlier this month, Metallica rescheduled their first 2020 show, which was a benefit concert for the All Within My Hands Foundation in San Francisco originally slated at the end of March. James Hetfield performed live last week at the Eddie Money tribute concert, which was his first performance following his rehab stint.

