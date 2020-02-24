Tool Announce Spring North American Headline Tour
Tool have announced a brand new slate of tour dates for 2020. The tour dates will start in this spring with dates carrying over into the early part of summer.
The veteran rockers are one of the hottest tickets going thanks in part to a strong 2019 that saw them release their long awaited and highly praised album Fear Inoculum. The band even walked away with a Best Metal Performance Grammy earlier this year for their epic track "7empest."
Tickets for the dates listed below will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM local time, with the exception of Sioux Falls and St. Louis which are on sale at 12N local time. A limited number of VIP packages are available exclusively to TOOL Army members via Toolband.com/vip-package this Wednesday (Feb. 26) at 10AM local time.
Blonde Redhead have been tapped to open shows between April 16 and May 5, while Acid Helps are opening the dates May 29-June 23, with the exception of the band's Bonnaroo headline set. Check out all the stops below and for additional Tool show ticketing info, head here.
New Tool 2020 Tour Dates
Apr. 16 - Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Apr. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center
Apr. 19 - Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena
Apr. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Apr. 22 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Apr. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
Apr. 25 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Apr. 28 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Apr. 29 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
May 1 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Centre
May 4 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
May 5 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 29 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 31 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
June 2 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
June 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
June 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
June 7 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 9 - Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center
June 10 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
June 12 - Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Festival
June 13 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
June 16 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
June 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Center
June 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
June 22 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
June 23 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
The 66 Best Metal Albums of the Decade: 2010 - 2019