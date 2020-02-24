Tool Announce Spring North American Headline Tour

Tool have announced a brand new slate of tour dates for 2020. The tour dates will start in this spring with dates carrying over into the early part of summer.

The veteran rockers are one of the hottest tickets going thanks in part to a strong 2019 that saw them release their long awaited and highly praised album Fear Inoculum. The band even walked away with a Best Metal Performance Grammy earlier this year for their epic track "7empest."

Tickets for the dates listed below will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM local time, with the exception of Sioux Falls and St. Louis which are on sale at 12N local time. A limited number of VIP packages are available exclusively to TOOL Army members via Toolband.com/vip-package this Wednesday (Feb. 26) at 10AM local time.

Blonde Redhead have been tapped to open shows between April 16 and May 5, while Acid Helps are opening the dates May 29-June 23, with the exception of the band's Bonnaroo headline set. Check out all the stops below and for additional Tool show ticketing info, head here.

New Tool 2020 Tour Dates

Apr. 16 - Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Apr. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center

Apr. 19 - Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena

Apr. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Apr. 22 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Apr. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Apr. 25 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Apr. 28 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Apr. 29 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

May 1 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Centre

May 4 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 5 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 31 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

June 2 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

June 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

June 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

June 7 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 - Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center

June 10 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

June 12 - Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Festival

June 13 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

June 16 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 23 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center