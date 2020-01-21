Tool have extended their 2020 North American tour into March with the addition of new U.S. dates.

After touring much of North America in 2019 after the release of Fear Inoculum, Tool will soon be hitting the Pacific Northwest. They've just announced four dates in Spokane, Wash., Portland, Ore., Eugene, Ore. and Boise, Idaho. See the full list of their 2020 tour dates below.

The demand to see Tool is higher than ever following the success of Fear Inoculum. It was just recently revealed as the highest-selling rock album of 2019, and the prog-rock outfit is set to headline this year's Bonnaroo festival Tennessee ahead of pop sensation Miley Cyrus.

Killing Joke opened for Tool in the fall, and Author & Punisher are on the road with them now through February. The special guest for the new set of dates has not yet been announced. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 24. Get them here.

Tool 2020 North American Tour Dates

Jan. 21 - Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center

Jan. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 31 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 1 - New Orleans, La. @ LA Smoothie King Center

March 9 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

March 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 12 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Center

March 14 - Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena