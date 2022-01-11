See Tool Play ‘Right in Two’ for the First Time in Over a Decade

Tool played their first show in nearly two years last night (Jan. 10) in Eugene, Ore. To make the night even more special, they played a couple of songs for the first time in years, including "Right in Two," which they haven't tackled in over a decade.

The concert took place at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, and marked their first live performance since March of 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a global lockdown. This show, in particular, was set to take place on March 12 of that year, but had been canceled as a result of the shutdowns.

As they had done back in 2020, Tool opened the night with "Fear Inoculum," off their 2019 album of the same name. But, as noted on Setlist.fm, they played the two Ænima tracks "Pushit" and "Hooker With a Penis" for the first time since 2014, and 10,000 Days' "Right in Two" for the first time since 2011.

See the full setlist and some videos from last night's performance below.

In response to the ongoing COVID pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron strain, many bands have taken extra preventative measures in order to ensure the health and safety of their fans. Tool, for example, hired a company that uses dogs to sniff out the virus within smaller-scale clusters of attendees throughout the tour. They're specifically trained to detect COVID-19— not the flu or the common cold.

The North American leg of Tool's 2022 run will continue tonight in Tacoma, Wash. and will wrap up toward the end of March. See the full list of dates here.

Tool - Jan. 10 in Eugene, Ore. Concert Setlist

1. Fear Inoculum

2. Opiate

3. The Pot

4. Pushit

5. Pneuma

6. The Grudge

7. Right in Two

8. Hooker With a Penis

9. Descending

10. Chocolate Chip Trip

11. Eon Blue Apocalypse

12. The Patient

13. Invincible

Tool - 'Right in Two' (Live 2022)

Tool - 'Invincible' (Live 2022)