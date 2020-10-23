Attention metalheads who are also video game players — Ozzfest made a cameo in a new PlayStation video. Rapper Travis Scott, who's inspired by metal and heavy music, wore a shirt repping the iconic metal festival in the clip, which announces that he'll be working with the iconic gaming company.

The black-and-white video shows Scott posted on a sofa as he turns on his PS5. As the music intensifies and the system and television turn on, the rapper is blasted by ripples of vibration. It's a little overly dramatic, but it's cool to see such an important piece of metal music history featured in the ad.

Of the collaboration, PlayStation released the following statement:

Today, we’re excited to announce Travis Scott has joined the PlayStation family as a strategic creative partner. We heard Travis is a huge PlayStation fan, so we started a conversation with him that led to this unique partnership. Through our mutual passion for gaming and creativity, we plan on collaborating with Travis and his Cactus Jack brand to produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans. Read more here: https://blog.playstation.com/

Watch the trailer below.

Scott is known for wearing band tees, but his respect for the genre doesn't stop at fashion. In early November of 2019, when concerts and festivals were still a thing, the rapper invited Marilyn Manson to perform at his Astroworld Festival. The lineup was already stacked with rap and hip-hop artists, and Manson was the first rock musician to play the event.

A few weeks later, Scott joined Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne onstage at the AMA's for a performance of their collaborative track "Take What You Want." Not just anybody gets to perform with the Prince of Darkness, so let that speak for itself.

Travis Scott PlayStation 5 Video