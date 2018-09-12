Things don't always go according to plan, and Tremonti are having to make alternate tour arrangements on a couple of fronts. With Hurricane Florence set to hit the East Coast, the Tremonti show opening for Seether at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. tomorrow night (Sept. 13) has been canceled. Meanwhile, their headline show the following night (Sept. 14) in Greensboro, N.C. has been rescheduled for Oct. 13.

Refunds for the North Myrtle Beach date are currently available at the point of purchase, while fans with tickets for Thursday in Greensboro will have their tickets honored Oct. 13 at the Cone Denim Entertainment Center. At present, these are the only two dates affected by Hurricane Florence. The remainder of their touring for the year can be found here along with ticketing links and VIP package info.

In other Tremonti tour-related news, the band will be without the services of drummer Garrett Whitlock for a period of time, as the musician has taken a leave of absence from the group for undisclosed personal reasons. Drummer Ryan Bennett, a longtime friend of Eric Friedman, will be sitting in with the group starting in Philadelphia on Sept. 15.

Tremonti are promoting their latest album A Dying Machine, and it's been revealed that the accompanying novel inspired by the conceptual nature of the album is now available. Mark Tremonti co-wrote the novel with John Shirley and you can order your copy here.

