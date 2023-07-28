14 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 14 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Carpool Tunnel, Don't Let Them Pass You By
Genre: alt-rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Crystal Coffin, The Curse of Mortality
Genre: melodic black metal
Release Date: Oct. 31
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Dog Eat Dog, Free Radicals
Genre: alt-metal
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Dust Bolt, Sound & Fury
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Dying Wish, Symptoms of Survival
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Empire of Disease, Shadows in the Abyss
Genre: melodic death metal
Release Date: Nov. 7
Pre-order here.
Fearing, Destroyer
Genre: post-punk
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Heart of a Coward, This Place Only Brings Death
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Kallias, First Ascent
Genre: progressive death metal
Release Date: Aug. 25
Pre-order here.
Serration, Simulations of Hell
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Mark Tremonti, Christmas Classics News & Old
Genre: voice & orchestra
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Ural, Psychoverse
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Oct. 10
Pre-order here.
Wayfarer, American Gothic
Genre: western black metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Worm Shepherd, The Sleeping Sun EP
Genre: symphonic deathcore
Release Date: Aug. 18
Pre-order here.
