14 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 14 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Carpool Tunnel, Don't Let Them Pass You By

Genre: alt-rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Crystal Coffin, The Curse of Mortality

Genre: melodic black metal

Release Date: Oct. 31

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Dog Eat Dog, Free Radicals

Genre: alt-metal

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Dust Bolt, Sound & Fury

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Dying Wish, Symptoms of Survival

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Empire of Disease, Shadows in the Abyss

Genre: melodic death metal

Release Date: Nov. 7

Pre-order here.

Fearing, Destroyer

Genre: post-punk

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Heart of a Coward, This Place Only Brings Death

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Kallias, First Ascent

Genre: progressive death metal

Release Date: Aug. 25

Pre-order here.

Serration, Simulations of Hell

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Mark Tremonti, Christmas Classics News & Old

Genre: voice & orchestra

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Ural, Psychoverse

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Oct. 10

Pre-order here.

Wayfarer, American Gothic

Genre: western black metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Worm Shepherd, The Sleeping Sun EP

Genre: symphonic deathcore

Release Date: Aug. 18

Pre-order here.

