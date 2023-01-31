Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour

It's on! Trivium and Beartooth promise to deliver one of the best one-two combos this spring when the two acts unite for a U.S. co-headline tour.

The 29-city run kicks off May 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania shortly after a late April string of Beartooth festival appearances. The two acts will then travel across the country with support provided by Malevolence and Archetypes Collide until with a June 15 finale in Seattle, Washington. See all of the stops listed below.

Trivium state, "TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages — so it's great we're finally doing something so massive together. Trivium and Beartooth are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fan-bases — so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in Malevolence, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and Archetypes Collide, one of Beartooth's favorites, and we have a hell of a bill.”

"I'm so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends Trivium," adds Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo. "When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off."

Tickets for the run go on sale this Friday (Feb. 3) at 10AM local time through Ticketmaster. Both bands also will have VIP ticketing upgrades that you can find through Soundrink.

Trivium / Beartooth / Malevolence / Archetypes Collide 2023 Tour

April 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ 98RockFest*

April 22 — Orlando, Fla. @ Earth Day Birthday*

April 23 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ Planet Band Camp*

April 28 — Newark, N.J. @ Rock The Rock Fest*

April 29 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Big Gig*

May 1 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

May 3 — Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

May 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Hog Fest*

May 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Twin City Takeover*

May 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

May 9 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

May 10 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 12 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 13 — New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

May 14 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

May 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

May 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 18 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville (Trivium Only)

May 20 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

May 21 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 23 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

May 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

May 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival (Beartooth Only)

May 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 27 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium Only)

May 28 — Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

May 30 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

May 31 — Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center

June 2 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

June 3 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

June 4 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

June 6 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's

June 7 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

June 9 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

June 10 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 11 — Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

June 12 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield

June 14 — Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

June 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theater

* Festival Dates with Beartooth Only

