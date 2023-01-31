Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour
It's on! Trivium and Beartooth promise to deliver one of the best one-two combos this spring when the two acts unite for a U.S. co-headline tour.
The 29-city run kicks off May 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania shortly after a late April string of Beartooth festival appearances. The two acts will then travel across the country with support provided by Malevolence and Archetypes Collide until with a June 15 finale in Seattle, Washington. See all of the stops listed below.
Trivium state, "TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages — so it's great we're finally doing something so massive together. Trivium and Beartooth are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fan-bases — so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in Malevolence, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and Archetypes Collide, one of Beartooth's favorites, and we have a hell of a bill.”
"I'm so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends Trivium," adds Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo. "When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off."
Tickets for the run go on sale this Friday (Feb. 3) at 10AM local time through Ticketmaster. Both bands also will have VIP ticketing upgrades that you can find through Soundrink.
Trivium / Beartooth / Malevolence / Archetypes Collide 2023 Tour
April 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ 98RockFest*
April 22 — Orlando, Fla. @ Earth Day Birthday*
April 23 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ Planet Band Camp*
April 28 — Newark, N.J. @ Rock The Rock Fest*
April 29 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Big Gig*
May 1 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
May 3 — Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center
May 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Hog Fest*
May 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Twin City Takeover*
May 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
May 9 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks
May 10 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
May 12 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 13 — New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
May 14 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
May 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
May 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
May 18 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville (Trivium Only)
May 20 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
May 21 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
May 23 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
May 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
May 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival (Beartooth Only)
May 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 27 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium Only)
May 28 — Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena
May 30 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral
May 31 — Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center
June 2 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
June 3 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
June 4 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
June 6 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's
June 7 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
June 9 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee
June 10 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
June 11 — Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
June 12 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield
June 14 — Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium
June 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theater
* Festival Dates with Beartooth Only