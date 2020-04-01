Trivium’s Matt Heafy Plays Hilarious Cover of Joe Exotic’s ‘I Saw a Tiger’

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has performed some inspired cover songs on Twitch in recent years, but the metal frontman has just outdone himself.

Heafy has just uploaded and acoustic cover of Joe Exotic’s now-iconic country classic “I Saw a Tiger.” The song was prominently featured in the viral Netflix documentary series Tiger King, which has captivated the globe with its stories of big cats, crime, sex cults, court battles and calamity.

Unfortunately, all those amazing Joe Exotic songs you can't get out of your head (for better or worse) weren't actually the Tiger King. They were written and performed by Washington state musicians Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton.

Still, Matt Heafy busted out his acoustic guitar for “I Saw a Tiger,” utilizing his highly underrated country bumpkin baritone ala Trey Parker from South Park and Team America. Sporting his best quarantine beard, Heafy gives “I Saw a Tiger” his heart and soul, adding a glorious photoshop thumbnail of himself as both Joe Exotic and one of his tigers.

Here’s the lyrics to “I Saw a Tiger” via Genius:

[Verse 1]

Tell all the hunters to lay down their guns

Tell 'em that the tiger needs a little bit of love

Let 'em run the jungle, let 'em roam their land

Then stand back and marvel, what a beautiful cat [Chorus]

'Cause I saw tiger

Now I understand

I saw tiger, and the tiger saw man [Verse 2]

I can give them a home, safe and warm

But the law wants to ban me, can you tell me who's wrong?

Every time they move, every time they breathe

I can feel their power, I can feel their beast [Chorus]

'Cause I saw tiger

Now I understand

I saw tiger, and the tiger saw man [Bridge]

Well, I saw a tiger, now I understand

I saw a tiger, and the tiger saw a man [Verse 3]

Time is a-tickin', will soon be gone

So you better take a picture

What a sad, sad song

All that armageddon, such a painful loss

When they kill all the tigers in the holocaust [Chorus]

'Cause I saw tiger

Now I understand

I saw tiger, and the tiger saw man [Outro]

I saw a tiger, and the tiger saw a man

Well, I saw a tiger, now I understand

Well, I saw a tiger, now I understand

I saw a tiger, and the tiger saw a man

Ooh, I saw a tiger, do you understand

I saw a tiger, and the tiger saw a man

Trivium’s newest album, What the Dead Men Say, will be out April 24 via Roadrunner Records. To pre-order the album, click here. To follow Matt Heafy on Twitch so you never miss a killer cover, click here.

Matthew Kiichichaos Heafy | Trivium | Joe Exotic - "I Saw a Tiger" Acoustic Cover