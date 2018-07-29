Remember Titanic, the 1997 film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet? Remember the epic love story coming to the heart-wrenching conclusion as the soaring song "My Heart Will Go On" played? And remember the wailing guitar solo and guttural vocals of that epic song? Wait, what?!? Well, there wasn't a guitar solo, much less guttural vocals, but perhaps there should've been. If you're wondering what that might sound like, Trivium's Matt Heafy serves that up in his latest cover video.

The Trivium frontman has been covering songs across many genres via his YouTube channel over the past year plus and his impromptu performance gives you a bit of idea of his range.

Heafy opens the song whistling while letting his plugged in guitar give the track a muscular chugging guitar line. The singer opens the song and delivers most of the performance with a full, rich deep vocal, but as the track evolves, he decides to vary it up a little bit. Heafy gives the song a guttural force that Celine Dion would never try, but also does his best to match Dion's powerful high notes by slipping into his falsetto. For good measure, the Trivium frontman also throws in a mid-song guitar solo and noodles around the fretboard a bit more toward the end of the track before ending with a smile, asking the viewing audience, "Was that good?" Watch it play out above.

Heafy's has covered everything from Big Crosby and Elvis to Linkin Park and Blink-182 in recent years. Check out more of his covers over at his Kiichi Chaos YouTube channel here.

