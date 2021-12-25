Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers ‘Jack’s Lament’ From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Are you tired of listening to the same old Christmas songs year after year? Are you looking for something to spice up your family's Christmas party? Look no further, Trivium's Matt Heafy has you covered. He has released a cover of "Jack's Lament" from The Nightmare Before Christmas. You can listen to the track below.

The track was originally written by Danny Elfman for the iconic 1993 movie. Heafy created a heavier take on the original, adding some aggressive bass and distorted electric guitar sounds.

Heafy debuted the track on his Facebook, writing, “Who else loves #nightmarebeforechristmas and it’s incredible soundtrack by #dannyelfman ?! I have always wanted a Christmas release AND a nightmare release. So now you can have both in one song.”

Matt Heafy's Cover of "Jack's Lament"

Outside of his Christmas release, Heafy has been keeping busy with Trivium as well as his own solo work. The band released their 10th studio album, In the Court of the Dragon, back in October. Heafy also revealed in August he will finally unveil his long-awaited, black-metal solo album, featuring Emperor's Ihsahn and Behemoth's Nergal, next year.

