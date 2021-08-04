Congrats are in order for Twenty One Pilots as their single "Heathens" has now been certified nine times platinum by the RIAA. The song initially received a boost from its placement with the 2016 Suicide Squad movie.

"Heathens" was initially released on June 17, 2016, quickly reaching gold status for 500,000 copies sold on Sept. 22 of the same year. The single reached seven times platinum on July 31, 2019 before receiving its latest certification for over nine million copies sold as of July 29, 2021.

Twenty One Pilots' "Stressed Out" remains their biggest song after reaching the 10 times platinum mark on April 30, 2021. "Ride" hit the six times platinum mark in 2019. "Car Radio" and "Tear in My Heart" both went double platinum in 2018.

"House of Gold," "Holding On To You," Heavydirtysoul," "Fairly Local," "Migraine," "Lane Boy," "The Judge," "Chlorine" and "My Blood" have all been platinum certified as well, and the band has a wealth of gold singles.

"Heathens" enjoyed chart success across a number of genres. The song topped the Billboard Rock Airplay and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. It hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also crossed over to the dance charts as well. The video has also amassed over one billion YouTube views at press time and is closing in on two billion.

Look for Twenty One Pilots to soon add to their impressive gold and platinum success as the band issued their latest album, Scaled & Icy, in May of this year.

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"