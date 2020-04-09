Twenty One Pilots Collaborate Amid Coronavirus on New Song ‘Level of Concern’

So how exactly do bands work in this era of the coronavirus pandemic and self-isolation? Twenty One Pilots have given a glimpse of that in their new song and video for "Level of Concern."

The video, directed by Reel Bear Media, finds the two principal members of the band, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, collaborating separately in their respective studios, sending audio and video files back and forth until the new song was ready.

“Always writing, but this one feels like it should just come out now,” Joseph recently tweeted on social media, “I think it’s simple but hopeful,” noting that it’s the first song he has ever written on electric guitar.

The poppier leaning track is the first new music from the band since the group's highly successful Trench album. As you can hear in the lyrics, the track is definitely influenced by the global pandemic, with Joseph trying to spread a little hope during these difficult times. Pick up the song via the platform of your choosing here.

Both Joseph and Dun intend to donate a portion of the proceeds from "Level of Concern" to Crew Nation, the global relief fund for live music crews that is helping to financially support them through this self isolation period. Learn more about Crew Nation here.

Twenty One Pilots, "Level of Concern"

Elektra Music Group