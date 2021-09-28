Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French Releases ‘Twisted Business’ Memoir + Business Advice Book

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French has just released a new book, Twisted Business: Lessons Learned From My Life in Rock 'N' Roll, which he has dubbed a 'bizoir' — a combination of a memoir and business advice.

The book was co-written with management expert Steve Farber and recollects French's youth as John Segall — his birth name before he later adopted an alias and formed Twisted Sister, slugging it out on the club circuit for a full decade before earning rock superstardom.

Alongside these snapshots of his past, French and Farber also share stories from the decades of collective experience in the music industry as well as advice that should be of use to both seasoned industry professionals and newcomers alike.

“I brought my life story into this mix as both entertainment and cautionary tale. Along with my co-author Steve Farber, we seamlessly weave the story of Twisted Sister’s remarkable 50-year history (with many legendary never before told stories) into business lessons that are applicable to every profession and even to life in general. For the first time, the story of the rise, fall and triumphant return of Twisted Sister is spelled out in amazing and often surprising detail," commented French.

He continued, “It's a blueprint on how to survive and succeed against some of the toughest odds in the business. The T. W. I. S. T. E. D. method of reinvention (as outlined in the book) will help you turn roadblocks into pathways, chaos into stability and ultimately help you realize a greater quality of life both personally and professionally.”

Twisted Business is out now through Rosetta Books and purchases can be made here. Anyone looking for a signed copy will have their chance on Oct. 2 at an in-store signing event at Barnes & Noble in Paramus, New Jersey.

Jay Jay French, Twisted Business: Lessons Learned From My Life in Rock 'N' Roll Book Cover

Rosetta Books