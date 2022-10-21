Type O Negative Reissuing Second Album With Original NSFW Scratch and Sniff Cover

Type O Negative are digging into their past and preparing to give fans the first ever North American vinyl pressing of their sophomore set, The Origin of the Feces. But one thing that will make this classic set stand out even more is the scratch & sniff sticker that comes along with it.

For those not familiar, "Scratch N' Sniff" first became popular in the 1970s, as stickers were applied to various media allowing the user to scratch them with the sticker then emitting a smell. One can only guess (and hopefully be wrong) what smell a sticker for an album titled The Origin of the Feces might emit.

The new version also restores the original album's NSFW artwork as well, and fans will also receive the cover of the old reissue, Michael Wolgemut's "The Dance of Death" painting, as an 11" X 17" fold-out poster.

This 8-track set is also notable for the addition of the band's cover of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," a song that was only added after the original version's initial reissue.

And, as vinyl variants are all the rage, Brooklyn Vegan are offering "smoke" and "skull gold" options, complete with other various Type O merch options. Get your pre-orders in here.

The Origin of the Feces was the band's second album, arriving in 1992. It did not chart on the Billboard 200 upon its release. Get a closer look at the packaging and track listing for the vinyl version below.

Type O Negative, The Origin of the Feces Vinyl Reissue Artwork + Track Listing

LP 1:

Side A

"I Know You’re Fucking Someone Else"

Side B

"Are You Afraid"

"Gravity"

"Pain"

LP 2:

Side C

"Kill You Tonight"

"Hey Pete"

"Kill You Tonight (Reprise)"

Side D

"Paranoid"