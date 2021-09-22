Underoath Debut Experimental ‘Pneumonia’ Song Inspired by Death of Tim McTague’s Father

Post-hardcore heavyweights Underoath have already previewed their new album, Voyeurist, with the punishing "Damn Excuses" and more versatile "Hallelujah" and now comes "Pneumonia," a seven-minute, experimental new song inspired by the death of guitarist Tim McTague's father.

"We started writing the song, randomly, on the anniversary of my dad’s death, and to release it exactly a year from that day is wild," said McTague.

"I was in a funk and wanted to make something sad but felt drained. The song ended up becoming an audible journey of death and is called ‘Pneumonia’ because that is what was listed on my dad’s death certificate. It’s also the only song in the history of the band that Spencer and Aaron sat someone down and asked them (me) to help write some of the lyrics, which was truly an honor," he continued."

"Pneumonia" plays out like a hazy, purgatorial dreamscape with passages that feel somber and reflective, aided by droning, post-rock effects and chilling, hushed clean vocals that will transport the listener to an unearthly plane.

Watch the trippy music video for the latest Voyeurist single below and pre-order your copy of the album, out Jan. 14 on Fearless Records, here. Catch the band on their headlining North American tour alongside Every Time I Die and Spiritbox at the dates listed at the bottom of the page.

Underoath, "Pneumonia"

Underoath, Every Time I Die + Spiritbox 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom

Feb. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Feb. 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Feb. 25 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Feb. 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

March 01 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theater

March 02 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

March 04 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 05 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

March 07 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

March 08 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

March 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

March 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

March 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

March 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome

March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

March 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

March 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

March 18 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

March 20 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON

March 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

March 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle