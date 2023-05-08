Totally Unexpected + Badass Cover Songs by Motorhead

Motorhead are a band known for their largely linear style — an unforgiving roar of powerfully noisy bass, speedy, bluesy guitars, over-caffeinated drumming and Lemmy Kilmister's gravely vocal rasp. They'd covered plenty of dirtier rock songs throughout their career, but the ones here were totally unexpected and badass.

Since Kilmister's passing, there's been a hole in the hearts of the rock and metal community, having lost a beloved figure who perhaps epitomized the spiritual essence of rock 'n' roll more than anyone from his era or since.

Now, every year we celebrate Motorhead on particular on the 8th of May, a clever pun feeding off the band's biggest hit, "Ace of Spades." It's important to remember our departed rock and metal heroes to keep their names alive in the hearts of everyone, especially as this list of fallen heroes continues to grow year after year.

To celebrate this years Motörhead Day, the band released a new animated video for their Grammy Nominated cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," which you can see below.

Motörhead Cover Metallica's "Enter Sandman

There's 22 studio albums to celebrate with and any casual or diehard fan can pick through those as they please and be rewarded with the timeless music of Motorhead. But digging deeper into their collection of cover songs, either released in some official capacity or only ever played live, there's even more Motorhead music to salute!

That's why we've picked out songs that many may be surprised to learn the band covered and even though it's a bit outside of Motorhead's usual style, they're still badass.