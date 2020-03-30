Lamb of God’s long-awaited 10th studio album will finally see the light on day on May 8, so we decided to look back at the ‘Pure American Metal’ band’s storied history, which now spans four decades.

We ransacked YouTube to find some of the oldest Burn the Priest (Lamb of God’s old moniker) footage possible. That brought us all the way back to 1996, when Randy Blythe, John Campbell and Chris Adler were still dwelling in obscurity. Maybe a dozen people were at the show, but despite how unpolished the band was, Blythe’s voice was already vicious.

Another old Lamb of God video was titled The Blair Shit Project, after a pair of jeans Willie Adler soiled and threw into the woods. Year after year, when Lamb of God would return to the scene of the crime, they’d search for the horrid jeans, always finding them amongst the leaves. Legend has it, those jeans remain in that park to this very day.

In 2012, the metal world was sent into shock when Randy Blythe was arrested in the Czech Republic in connection with the death of a fan. Daniel Nosek sustained a fatal head injury at a Lamb of God concert, but ultimately, Blythe was found to not be responsible for his death. The moment he was completely exonerated was caught on camera, allowing Randy to once again live as a free man.

Check out the 10 Unforgettable Lamb of God Moments in the Loud List above and click here to pre-order Lamb of God’s self-titled album.