UnityTX Drop Heavy Cover of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Crybaby’

UnityTX are bringing the heat with their latest release: a heavy new cover of Megan Thee Stallion's "Crybaby."

Megan's track features fellow rap superstar DaBaby. On UnityTX's version, frontman Jay Webster handles DaBaby's verse while Ericka Kent of This Is Your God lends her voice for Megan Thee Stallion's verse.

Not to be dramatic, but this song goes hard. Hear it for yourself down below.

"We love Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, their music and impact on the culture is incredible and we really wanted to do something refreshing for our supporters,” the band shared via a press release for the new track. "We’ve always been known as a 'nu-metal' group but that’s clearly not all we’re about when it comes to UNITYTX. We are all diverse musicians who love all genres — with this cover, this sound is not quite familiar coming from us but it’s a taste in versatility to our sound. It may not be for everyone and that’s fine, we have more music coming."

UnityTX are set to release new music sometime this year, so keep an eye out for that. They were recently featured on Voices for the Unheard, a curated compilation from Nova Twins to highlight people of color in the rock and alternative scene.

UnityTX ft. Ericka Kent "Cry Baby" (Megan Thee Stallion Cover)

Megan Thee Stallion - Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) [Official Video]

Keep up with UnityTX on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Spotify; and be sure to give This Is Your God a listen here.