Sleeping With Sirens Book 2020 Co-Headline U.S. Tour With Amity Affliction + More
Sleeping With Sirens are currently on the road on a headlining tour and if you don't get the chance to see them now, the opportunity will come back around in April and May. The group has just announced a spring U.S. co-headlining run with The Amity Affliction, with additional support coming from Stray From the Path and Unity TX.
The trek will launch on April 15 and stretch through May 23, making 21 stops before it's all over. Each co-headliner is touring behind a new record. For Sleeping With Sirens, it's last year's How It Feels to Be Lost and The Amity Affliction recently announced Every One Loves You... Once You Leave Them will be out on Feb. 21.
Meanwhile, Stray From the Path and Unity TX both have 2019 releases under their belts — Internal Atomics and the Madboy EP, respectively.
See the complete tour routing below and look for tickets to go on sale at this location.
Sleeping With Sirens + The Amity Affliction Co-Headline 2020 U.S. Tour With Stray From the Path and Unity TX
April 15 — Reno, Nev. @ Cargo
April 17 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
April 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
April 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
April 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre
April 24 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater
April 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
April 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
April 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
May 01 — St Louis, Mo. @ Pop's
May 05 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
May 06 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine
May 08 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
May 13 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
May 16 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
May 18 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
May 20 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
May 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
May 22 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre
May 23 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
