Sleeping With Sirens are currently on the road on a headlining tour and if you don't get the chance to see them now, the opportunity will come back around in April and May. The group has just announced a spring U.S. co-headlining run with The Amity Affliction, with additional support coming from Stray From the Path and Unity TX.

The trek will launch on April 15 and stretch through May 23, making 21 stops before it's all over. Each co-headliner is touring behind a new record. For Sleeping With Sirens, it's last year's How It Feels to Be Lost and The Amity Affliction recently announced Every One Loves You... Once You Leave Them will be out on Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, Stray From the Path and Unity TX both have 2019 releases under their belts — Internal Atomics and the Madboy EP, respectively.

See the complete tour routing below and look for tickets to go on sale Friday, June 17 at this location.

Catch Sleeping With Sirens on the "Medicine Tour" now, with special guests Set It Off, Belmont and Point North at these dates.

Sleeping With Sirens + The Amity Affliction Co-Headline 2020 U.S. Tour With Stray From the Path and Unity TX

April 15 — Reno, Nev. @ Cargo

April 17 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

April 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

April 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

April 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

April 24 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

April 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

April 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

April 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 01 — St Louis, Mo. @ Pop's

May 05 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

May 06 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

May 08 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

May 13 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

May 16 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 18 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

May 20 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

May 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

May 22 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

May 23 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave