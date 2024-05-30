The Amity Affliction Bassist Claims He Was ‘Booted’ From Band’s Tour

The Amity Affliction recently alerted fans that bassist and co-vocalist Ahren Stringer would not be part of the band's upcoming tour citing concern for his well-being, but Stringer has since responded to that message claiming that he was "booted" from the run.

What The Amity Affliction Told Fans

The band issued a statement addressing Stringer's absence, stating, "In what is the most heartbreaking news, we have to tell you that Ahren won't be joining us on the remainder of our North American tour dates. Tim Beken, who many of you will know from True North, will join us for all upcoming shows until Ahren returns."

They added, "This decision is in the best interest of Ahren's mental health and well-being. He is returning to Australia to address his struggle with addiction and get the support he needs."

The band also requested that fans bring signs of support for Stringer that they could send home to him, adding, "Now more than ever he needs as much support as we can possibly give him."

The full statement can be read below.

How Ahren Stringer Responded to the Statement

Within the comments section of The Amity Affliction's statement on Instagram, Stringer himself seemed to dispute what had happened with the band that kept him from the tour.

"I was booted from the tour with no warning whatsoever," stated Stringer. "I did absolutely nothing wrong, but I wish you guys all the best in the future."

Stringer later posted another Instagram message with the concise comment, "I’m sorry I couldn’t finish the tour y’all I really wanted to."

The Amity Affliction's Remaining Tour Dates

The Amity Affliction are in the home stretch of their current tour with Currents, Dying Wish and Mugshot. The band will play The Pageant in St. Louis tomorrow (May 31), with shows in Oklahoma City (June 1, Diamond Ballroom), Fort Worth (June 2, Panther Island Pavilion), San Antonio (June 3, Vibes Underground), Tempe (June 5, Marquee Theatre) and Los Angeles (June 6, The Novo) completing their run. Ticketing info can be found at the band's website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.